Tornado rips through Greenwood on Sunday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Three separate tornados touched down here in Indiana Sunday afternoon, and before that, Nate Matthews, a Johnson County resident, didn’t have a sprinkling of tornado experience.

“I’ve never been this close to a tornado,” Matthews said. “I’ve never been anywhere close to one.”

Now, that’s changed after a powerful twister blew through Matthews’ neighborhood, one that was less than a football field away.

“It was definitely a real shock to me to think it could come that close,” Matthews said. “You always hear it happen to other people, but I would never really expect it to happen to me.”

It did happen. During the touchdown, Matthews was taking shelter indoors with his wife and didn’t see the tornado and its damage until later, on social media. When he emerged to see what the storm had left behind, Matthews found his home untouched. Others weren’t as lucky.

“There was no damage to our house,” Matthews said. “There was debris all over our yard and in the road in front of our house. There was damage to the back half of our neighborhood. All the new houses in the back half had their roofs ripped off. When I went outside after the tornado had cleared off, we just saw trees down all across the neighborhood.”

After the narrow escape, Matthews is relieved his home was spared.

“Incredibly grateful because I never thought it could happen to me until we were sitting in the bathroom just taking shelter and I thought, ‘Is this actually happening to us right now?’” Matthews said. “I’m just grateful it didn’t happen.”

The National Weather Service urges everyone to act like Matthews and take shelter in the lowest and most interior part of your home when a tornado warning is in effect.

