Tools for School campaign kicks off Wednesday

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Salvation Army have announced the kickoff of its Tools for School campaign.

They say the press conference to officially kick off the event will be held Wednesday, June 28, at 1 p.m. at 2901 N Clinton St.

Salvation Army officials say the program provides Allen County families in need with essential school supplies “for children to be successful in the classroom.”

Leaders say the Tools for School program also gives the community a chance to help care for neighbors through supply donations.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Dugan says his wife is recovering, but doctors don't know the long-term effects of her...
Husband pleads for help finding driver that injured wife in downtown hit and run
On June 27, 2021, Allen County Jail guards found 18-year-old Ariona Paige Darling dead in her...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Allen Co. Sheriff, jail leaders in death of 18-year-old inmate
Fort Wayne Police were called to the 2000 block of Greentree Court Sunday morning to the report...
Victim identified in fatal River Pointe Townhome shooting
Northbound lanes on Lima Road reopened after morning Huntertown crash
Deadly shooting, the death of Mattie Wilson
Family friend remembers triple shooting victim, Mattie Wilson

Latest News

City announces month-long closure of busy northeast side intersection
City leaders celebrate Riverfront Phase IIa opening at ribbon-cutting ceremony
As of noon Tuesday, the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Fort Wayne is at 199, which is...
Air Quality Alert extended through Wednesday as wildfire smoke looms
Area gas prices dropped in the last week