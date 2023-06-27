Tools for School campaign kicks off Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Salvation Army have announced the kickoff of its Tools for School campaign.

They say the press conference to officially kick off the event will be held Wednesday, June 28, at 1 p.m. at 2901 N Clinton St.

Salvation Army officials say the program provides Allen County families in need with essential school supplies “for children to be successful in the classroom.”

Leaders say the Tools for School program also gives the community a chance to help care for neighbors through supply donations.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.