Tell Julian: Featuring Honeywell Arts Academy

By Julian Teekaram
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - At the Honeywell Arts Academy, classical music meets jazz, pop and funk!

It’s no ordinary music program and that’s why students from all over the globe come to Wabash, Indiana to enhance their musical capabilities.

It’s a place where everyone learns, not just the students.

The Academy is comprised of three full scholarship institutes.

Wabass- which features double bass players.

Soundboard- which highlights the work of international pianists

Resonance- which is for musicians of any instrument or genre.

21Alive’s Julian Teekaram sat in on a Soundboard session and met faculty-mentor Peter Dugan.

This is Dugan’s third year with the program.

He’s a classically trained pianist.

“I went to Julliard in New York City for my training and while I was there, I studied with one of the greatest teachers in the world, Matti Raekallio, a Finnish pianist. And he was my teacher all through my training and now he is here teaching alongside me at the Soundboard institute,” said Dugan.

There are 5 pianists in the Soundboard institute, including Mert Yalniz.

He’s been playing piano and composing since age eight.

“At the piano I love it that I can make my music which is coming from my head,” said Yalniz.

Yalniz is from Germany, and this is his first time to the United States.

Although he describes the flight as long and exhausting, he says the experience is worth it and he would come back to the Academy if he was given the opportunity.

Dugan says the point of the program is to be different.

“And that is what we’re all about here. The breaking down of those traditional barriers between teacher and student. So we’re all just learning from each other,” said Dugan.

You can attend the Academy’s upcoming performance this Friday, June 30th at 7:30 at the Eagles Theatre in Wabash.

Just visit https://www.honeywellartsacademy.org/request and fill out the form to receive complimentary tickets!

