Rolling slowdowns planned for part of I-69

(MGN Online)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County officials have announced rolling slowdowns for a portion of I-69.

They say starting Thursday, June 29, rolling slowdowns will occur in both directions of I-69 between Washington Center Road and Auburn Road.

County crews say work will begin around 1 a.m. Thursday, and it is expected to last nearly four hours.

The slowdowns are needed for the removal of bridge conduit in part of the ongoing work on Coldwater Road over I-69.

INDOT officials encourage drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution, and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.

