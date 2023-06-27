Rolling slowdowns planned for part of I-69
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County officials have announced rolling slowdowns for a portion of I-69.
They say starting Thursday, June 29, rolling slowdowns will occur in both directions of I-69 between Washington Center Road and Auburn Road.
County crews say work will begin around 1 a.m. Thursday, and it is expected to last nearly four hours.
The slowdowns are needed for the removal of bridge conduit in part of the ongoing work on Coldwater Road over I-69.
INDOT officials encourage drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution, and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.
