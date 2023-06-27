Traffic moving again after crash on I69, near Goshen Road exit

UPDATE: Traffic began moving again after the scene was cleared around 5:45 p.m.

Indiana State Police say five vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was injured. Details on the extent of the injuries were not known.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Drivers should avoid the northbound lanes of I-69 near the Goshen Road exit as crews respond to a crash.

All northbound lanes in the area will be closed for at least the next three hours, until around 7 p.m., INDOT says. INDOT cameras show traffic is backed up to at least the Leesburg Road bridge.

Officers responded to a crash in this same area on Monday, snarling afternoon traffic. They say a semi-trailer and a car crashed, but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.