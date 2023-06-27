Part of Washington Ctr. Road to close starting Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A partial road closure is set to take place this week.

City officials say W Washington Center Road between Highview Drive and N Oak Boulevard will be closed for sewer work.

The closure is set to take place Thursday, June 29, and is scheduled to be complete by Thursday, July 6.

Officials say there will be a detour marked using Hugenard Road, Cook Road, and Lima Road.

