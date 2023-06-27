Grissom ARB celebrating landmark refueling flight with low flyovers Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Airmen at the 434th Air Refueling Wing are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first refueling flight with flyovers all across the nation on Tuesday.

The wing posted on Facebook that a Grissom KC-135R Stratotanker will launch around noon from the Fort Wayne International Airport, which is currently housing some of Grissom’s tankers as the base undergoes construction.

Leaders note that residents may see the aircraft flying low along the following route:

12:19 p.m. - Notre Dame campus

12:27 p.m. - Indiana Dunes State Park

12:47 p.m. - Purdue campus

1:02 p.m. - Downtown Terre Haute

1:13 p.m. - Indiana University campus

1:15 p.m. - Lake Monroe

1:34 p.m. - Downtown Evansville

1:50 p.m. - Downtown Clarksville, KY

2:29 p.m. - Florence, KY

2:46 p.m. - Shelbyville Army National Guard Station

2:51 p.m. - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

3:04 p.m. - Downtown Kokomo

3:07 - Grissom ARB

Airmen say the U.S. Air Force’s current aerial refueling capabilities give “unrivaled rapid global reach” for U.S. forces and allies through the mobility of its fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. They say the aerial refueling increases the speed, range, lethality, flexibility, and versatility of the combat aircraft.

They say the tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and allow for strategic deterrence for the United States.

“In the continued pursuit of advanced capabilities and increased endurance, U.S. Army Air Service aviators pulled off the impossible on June 27, 1923. On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, accomplishing the first aerial refueling. One hundred years later, the United States Air Force celebrates these Airmen’s tenacity and innovative will that is still thriving in Airmen’s spirits today.”

As Grissom Air Reserve Base undergoes construction, some important planes are being housed at Fort Wayne International Airport. (Staff)

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential. It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

