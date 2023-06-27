Grissom ARB celebrating landmark refueling flight with low flyovers Tuesday

The flight will depart from Fort Wayne early Tuesday afternoon
A Grissom KC-135R Stratotanker will take off from Fort Wayne and fly around the state on...
A Grissom KC-135R Stratotanker will take off from Fort Wayne and fly around the state on Tuesday in celebration of a landmark refueling flight.(Grissom ARB)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Airmen at the 434th Air Refueling Wing are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first refueling flight with flyovers all across the nation on Tuesday.

The wing posted on Facebook that a Grissom KC-135R Stratotanker will launch around noon from the Fort Wayne International Airport, which is currently housing some of Grissom’s tankers as the base undergoes construction.

Leaders note that residents may see the aircraft flying low along the following route:

  • 12:19 p.m. - Notre Dame campus
  • 12:27 p.m. - Indiana Dunes State Park
  • 12:47 p.m. - Purdue campus
  • 1:02 p.m. - Downtown Terre Haute
  • 1:13 p.m. - Indiana University campus
  • 1:15 p.m. - Lake Monroe
  • 1:34 p.m. - Downtown Evansville
  • 1:50 p.m. - Downtown Clarksville, KY
  • 2:29 p.m. - Florence, KY
  • 2:46 p.m. - Shelbyville Army National Guard Station
  • 2:51 p.m. - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • 3:04 p.m. - Downtown Kokomo
  • 3:07 - Grissom ARB

Airmen say the U.S. Air Force’s current aerial refueling capabilities give “unrivaled rapid global reach” for U.S. forces and allies through the mobility of its fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. They say the aerial refueling increases the speed, range, lethality, flexibility, and versatility of the combat aircraft.

They say the tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and allow for strategic deterrence for the United States.

As Grissom Air Reserve Base undergoes construction, some important planes are being housed at...
As Grissom Air Reserve Base undergoes construction, some important planes are being housed at Fort Wayne International Airport.(Staff)

