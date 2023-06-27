Grissom Air Reserve Base honors 100 years of aerial refueling with a statewide flyover

Grissom Air Reserve Base honors 100 years of aerial refueling with a statewide flyover
By Samantha Condra
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Today marks the 100th anniversary of the first aerial refueling flight, and the 434th Air Fueling Wing out of Grissom Air Reserve Base conducted a flyover across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker wing in Air Force Reverse Command. The journey started in Fort Wayne since the runway at Grissom’s base is being renovated.

Aerial refueling is the process where two aircraft meet in the air and one aircraft puts fuel into the other. This was first done 100 years ago, and they still use it to this day.

The purpose of aerial refueling is so that the aircraft doesn’t have to land to refuel, which the Chief of Public Affairs at Grissom says helps extend their power. This allows bombers and fighters to stay in the air longer.

The aircraft was scheduled to fly over Notre Dame’s campus, Purdue’s campus, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Downtown Kokomo and many other places all over the state and in Kentucky and Ohio.

The Air Force also says more than 150 aircraft, including KC-135 Stratotankers, KC-10 Extenders and the KC-46 Pegasus, from 26 installations conducted the commemorative flyovers across all 50 states.

