FWPD seeking info on downtown hit-and-run suspect that left one seriously hurt

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking for the public’s help in...
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking for the public’s help in identifying the driver they say struck two people, seriously injuring one on June 24.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Ashton Hackman
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking for the public’s help in identifying the driver they say struck two people, seriously injuring one on June 24.

21Alive News spoke with Rick Dugan on Monday, who told us he and his wife Cassie were walking on Superior Street when they had the right-of-way to cross Clinton Street. Once they were in the intersection, he says a car failed to yield and hit them both before taking off. Rick was not badly hurt but Cassie remains in serious condition.

“They just took off and left my wife and I on the ground, not even knowing if we were still alive or not,” Dugan said, “Pretty mind-blowing. I mean I don’t really know how to explain it. It just happened quick.”

Our team reached out to FWPD for more information about the crash and were told a report was still being approved.

READ MORE: Husband pleads for help finding driver that injured wife in downtown hit-and-run

Now on Tuesday, the department sent a plea to the public in hopes they can provide more information on the suspect. Police say they were driving a silver car (possibly a Chevy Malibu or Impala), which they say should have damage to the hood on the passenger side.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle is asked to please call FWPD at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the P3 Tipps App.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Dugan says his wife is recovering, but doctors don't know the long-term effects of her...
Husband pleads for help finding driver that injured wife in downtown hit and run
On June 27, 2021, Allen County Jail guards found 18-year-old Ariona Paige Darling dead in her...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Allen Co. Sheriff, jail leaders in death of 18-year-old inmate
Wildfire smoke early Tuesday morning is causing unhealthy air quality across northern Indiana...
Unhealthy air quality from thick wildfire smoke Tuesday morning
Fort Wayne Police were called to the 2000 block of Greentree Court Sunday morning to the report...
Victim identified in fatal River Pointe Townhome shooting
Northbound lanes on Lima Road reopened after morning Huntertown crash

Latest News

Husband pleads for help finding driver that injured wife in downtown hit and run
FA Day 62723
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED June 27, 2023: Poor Air Quality
City announces month-long closure of busy northeast side intersection
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of Riverfront Phase...
City leaders celebrate Riverfront Phase IIa opening at ribbon-cutting ceremony