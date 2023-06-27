FWPD seeking info on downtown hit-and-run suspect that left one seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking for the public’s help in identifying the driver they say struck two people, seriously injuring one on June 24.

21Alive News spoke with Rick Dugan on Monday, who told us he and his wife Cassie were walking on Superior Street when they had the right-of-way to cross Clinton Street. Once they were in the intersection, he says a car failed to yield and hit them both before taking off. Rick was not badly hurt but Cassie remains in serious condition.

“They just took off and left my wife and I on the ground, not even knowing if we were still alive or not,” Dugan said, “Pretty mind-blowing. I mean I don’t really know how to explain it. It just happened quick.”

Our team reached out to FWPD for more information about the crash and were told a report was still being approved.

Now on Tuesday, the department sent a plea to the public in hopes they can provide more information on the suspect. Police say they were driving a silver car (possibly a Chevy Malibu or Impala), which they say should have damage to the hood on the passenger side.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle is asked to please call FWPD at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the P3 Tipps App.

