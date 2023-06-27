FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED June 27, 2023: Poor Air Quality

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 21Alive First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, June 27, through midnight due to poor air quality.

BACKGROUND: Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US

Wildfire smoke has been pushed down to the surface across 21Country, creating hazy, smoky-smelling air. This has also reduced the air quality down to the “Very Unhealthy” category, which airnow.gov says is level 5 out of 6, with 6 being the worst air quality.

At the time of this writing, the Air Quality Index (AQI) sat at 213 for Fort Wayne, which is the worst the AQI has been in the city since 1994, according to historical data from the EPA, collected since 1994.

At the “Very Unhealthy” range, the following tips are suggested:

Avoid physical activities outdoors.

Everyone else:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

