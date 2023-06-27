City leaders celebrate Riverfront Phase IIa opening at ribbon-cutting ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of Riverfront Phase IIa.

The opening celebrated The Riverfront at Promenade Park apartments and the completion of the public space that goes behind the building.

Officials say since the opening of Promenade Park in 2019, the city has worked with the Indianapolis-based developer Barrett & Stokely on The Riverfront at Promenade Park, which includes more than 200 apartments and seven townhomes.

“We’re passionate about having unique quality-of-life amenities, providing opportunities for success, and being a welcoming community. The public and private investments along our riverfront do all of those things. I continue to be amazed and encouraged by the ongoing interest and support as we work together to build on our successes with riverfront development. We wouldn’t be the city we are today without the attention we’ve given to our downtown – the heart of Fort Wayne.”

City leaders say Phase IIa was designed to connect between Promenade and Headwaters Park to fill in missing “park space.” The new riverfront phase extends the walkway along the St Marys River, adds more gathering spaces and public seating, and has rock outcroppings.

