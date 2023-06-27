City leaders celebrate Riverfront Phase IIa opening at ribbon-cutting ceremony

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of Riverfront Phase IIa.

The opening celebrated The Riverfront at Promenade Park apartments and the completion of the public space that goes behind the building.

BACKGROUND: City leaders to hold ribbon-cutting for new phase of Riverfront development - A look at the newest portion of Riverfront development opening soon

Officials say since the opening of Promenade Park in 2019, the city has worked with the Indianapolis-based developer Barrett & Stokely on The Riverfront at Promenade Park, which includes more than 200 apartments and seven townhomes.

City leaders say Phase IIa was designed to connect between Promenade and Headwaters Park to fill in missing “park space.” The new riverfront phase extends the walkway along the St Marys River, adds more gathering spaces and public seating, and has rock outcroppings.

