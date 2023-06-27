City announces month-long closure of busy northeast side intersection

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - ‘Tis the season of construction projects, and the City of Fort Wayne has announced yet another road closure for work.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division announced on Tuesday that starting Wednesday, July 5, the intersection of East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road will be closed to through traffic. They say the closure is for a concrete rehabilitation project on East State Boulevard, from Reed to Maplecrest roads.

Weather permitting, the intersection will reopen to traffic by Wednesday, August 9.

There will be a marked detour using Trier Road, Reed Road, Lake Avenue, and Maysville Road, the department says.

The intersection of East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road will be closed to through traffic...
The intersection of East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road will be closed to through traffic starting July 5.(Map)

