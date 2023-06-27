Air Quality Alert extended through Wednesday as wildfire smoke looms

Indiana (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has extended Tuesday’s Air Quality Action Day through Wednesday, June 28, as the Canadian wildfire plume moves from north to south.

BACKGROUND: Unhealthy air quality from thick wildfire smoke Tuesday morning

Wildfires have continued to burn across several Canadian provinces, with at least 53 new wildland fires reported on Sunday, according to CNN.

As smoke from those fires rolls in across the U.S., IDEM is expecting high levels of fine particles for both Tuesday and Wednesday. The alert on Wednesday was issued for all of Indiana. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should avoid exertion or heavy work outside, IDEM says. For everyone else, IDEM says you should choose less strenuous activities and shorten the amount of time you’re active outside.

As of noon Tuesday, the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Fort Wayne is at 199, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. Once the AQI hits 201, it’s considered “very unhealthy” and leaders say the risk of health effects increases for all residents.

"Think of the AQI as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality." (IDEM)

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits. They say you can do the following to help:

Carpool or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.

Avoid using gas-powered equipment.

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;

Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;

Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

