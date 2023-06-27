Air Quality Alert extended through Wednesday as wildfire smoke looms

As of noon Tuesday, the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Fort Wayne is at 199, which is...
As of noon Tuesday, the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Fort Wayne is at 199, which is considered unhealthy for all groups.(IDEM)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Indiana (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has extended Tuesday’s Air Quality Action Day through Wednesday, June 28, as the Canadian wildfire plume moves from north to south.

BACKGROUND: Unhealthy air quality from thick wildfire smoke Tuesday morning

Wildfires have continued to burn across several Canadian provinces, with at least 53 new wildland fires reported on Sunday, according to CNN.

As smoke from those fires rolls in across the U.S., IDEM is expecting high levels of fine particles for both Tuesday and Wednesday. The alert on Wednesday was issued for all of Indiana. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should avoid exertion or heavy work outside, IDEM says. For everyone else, IDEM says you should choose less strenuous activities and shorten the amount of time you’re active outside.

As of noon Tuesday, the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Fort Wayne is at 199, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. Once the AQI hits 201, it’s considered “very unhealthy” and leaders say the risk of health effects increases for all residents.

"Think of the AQI as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater...
"Think of the AQI as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality."(IDEM)

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits. They say you can do the following to help:

  • Carpool or use public transportation.
  • Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
  • Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.
  • Avoid using gas-powered equipment.
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;
  • Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;
  • Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Weather Forecast

Wildfire smoke early Tuesday morning is causing unhealthy air quality across northern Indiana...

Unhealthy air quality from thick wildfire smoke Tuesday morning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
Wildfire smoke early Tuesday morning is causing unhealthy air quality across northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Weather

Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) logo

Air Quality Alerts issued for Tuesday as wildfire smoke moves in

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, June 27, as weather conditions are expected to move more wildfire smoke in.

Weather Forecast

Warmer air will return

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chris Daniels
More showers are possible for our region.

Latest News

News

Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT
21Alive Morning News

Weather Forecast

Scattered showers will filter in at times on Monday as winds kick up out of the southwest to...

Lingering scattered rain for Monday

Updated: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT
|
By Liz Braden
Scattered showers will filter in at times on Monday as winds kick up out of the southwest to gust up to 25 mph.

Weather Forecast

Severe weather threat ending

Updated: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Chris Daniels
The line of storms that moved through this afternoon is well to our east.

Weather Forecast

Partly sunny WPTA

Tornado Watch canceled, severe weather threat over

Updated: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT
|
By Matt Leach
The National Weather Service has cancelled the earlier Tornado Watch

Weather Forecast

Severe weather possible Sunday

FIRST ALERT- Storm Threat Increasing

Updated: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT
|
By Chris Daniels
A cold front will move in this evening. A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop ahead of it.

Weather Forecast

First Alert Day Sunday

FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED: Severe weather possible Sunday

Updated: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Matt Leach
Severe weather is possible Sunday with damaging wind gusts the primary concern