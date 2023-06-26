Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Allen Co. Sheriff, jail leaders in death of 18-year-old inmate

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The mother of an 18-year-old woman who died by suicide while in the Allen County Jail in June of 2021 has now filed a lawsuit, seeking damages for her daughter’s death.

On June 27, 2021, jail guards say they found 18-year-old Ariona Paige Darling dead in her cell. Her death was later ruled a suicide. A family spokesperson sent a statement to 21Alive News, saying Darling was meant to be on suicide watch.

“The Newtons are shocked and devastated by this news. Their daughter battled mental health issues for years, but they understood she had been under watch for suicide at the jail. They can’t understand how this happened,” the spokesperson said.

On Monday, June 26, the family filed a lawsuit against Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, Jail Commander David Butler, the Allen County Board of Commissioners, and medical/mental health leaders at the jail.

Documents say Darling was supposed to be on suicide watch and monitored by a camera while in her cell and checked on every 30 minutes, which they say did not happen. As a result, they say Darling was able to make preparations that ultimately ended in her taking her own life.

The lawsuit lays out dozens of background facts, showing jail staff were aware of her mental health struggles and ordered her to be on suicide watch and frequently monitored. They say footage shows Darling was not checked on for over an hour on the day of her death. When jail staff later went into her cell, they say she was found dead.

The lawsuit says the defendants are “responsible for her death as a result of their intentional, willful, wanton, and/or reckless acts and omissions” including their failure to monitor her safety and follow suicide precautions. They also note that the failure of jail officers to adequately monitor her cell demonstrates a “total lack of regard to reasonable medical and/or psychological care for her health, well-being, and personal safety.”

They say the family seeks to recover damages in the wrongful death, including her last medical, funeral, burial, and estate expenses as well as attorney fees and costs.

The family’s attorney, Stephen Wagner, also called attention to the 2020 lawsuit filed by Allen County Jail inmate Vincent Morris, where a U.S. District Court judge ruled inmates are suffering ‘irreparable harm’ at the current jail. The judge, in April of 2022, ruled that swift action must be taken, leading County officials to create plans to build a new jail.

However, Wagner says those plans have come too late for inmates like Darling.

“Kicking the can down the road has consequences. The death of 18-year-old Ariona Darling at the Allen County Jail is the tragic consequence of the Board of Commissioners’ refusal to address chronic overcrowding, understaffing, and antiquated facilities at the Jail. For years, the Board of Commissioners and the Sheriff have known about these horrible conditions and the Jail’s inability to safely house individuals awaiting their criminal trials. Annual Jail inspections and numerous deaths in the Jail over the years provided plenty of notice. It was only a class action lawsuit was filed, and after a federal judge ordered Allen County to make permanent changes in March of 2022, that the planning process for construction of a new jail began in earnest. Even now—almost 3 ½ years after the class action lawsuit was filed—a shovel still has not been put in the ground. Sadly, these proposed changes come too late for Ariona. ‘Darling!’ This was the scream nearby inmates in Allen County Jail’s Z Block heard on the afternoon of June 27, 2021. It came from a jail officer as she entered Ariona’s cell. The officer found Ariona unresponsive in her cell, hanging from a bedsheet. This was actually not surprising since Ariona was on suicide watch. Ariona had asked to see a psychiatrist, but the Jail had not yet scheduled her for an appointment. She had also asked for her mental health medications to be adjusted because they were not working, but the Jail’s medical contractor ignored her request. Yet, she was on a suicide watch and was supposed to be checked on every 15 minutes, but due to overcrowding and understaffing at the Jail, officers had not checked on her for over an hour and twenty minutes. This allowed Ariona plenty of time to place a piece of paper over her cell window and make preparations to take her own life. During the last few hours of her life, Ariona could be heard kicking at her cell door, screaming and crying for help. Other inmates heard this, but had no way to notify officers because there are few officer patrols and no call buttons accessible to inmates. Ariona was also supposed to be housed in a cell with a camera so she could be monitored remotely. That did not happen, either, as there are very few cells at the Jail with in-cell cameras. As a result of these conditions which have been known to the Sheriff and Board of Commissioners for many years, Ariona was left alone at her most vulnerable time. Her death was entirely foreseeable and entirely preventable. Until Allen County remedies the unconstitutional and inhumane conditions at the Jail, Ariona won’t be the last person to needlessly die at the Jail.”

Ariona is survived by her parents, Michael and Erica Newton. Her mother shared the following statement:

“It has been two years since we lost Ariona, and we still miss her deeply each day. She brought joy into so many people’s lives with her infectious smile, her singing and dancing, and even her goofy faces. We are filing this lawsuit so that no other family has to experience the tragedy and pain of having a loved one commit suicide in an overcrowded, understaffed jail that cannot take care of those most at risk like our daughter.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.