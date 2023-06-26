Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Allen Co. Sheriff, jail leaders in death of 18-year-old inmate

“The death of 18-year-old Ariona Darling at the Allen County Jail is the tragic consequence of the Board of Commissioners’ refusal to address chronic overcrowding, understaffing, and antiquated facilities at the Jail.”
On June 27, 2021, Allen County Jail guards found 18-year-old Ariona Paige Darling dead in her...
On June 27, 2021, Allen County Jail guards found 18-year-old Ariona Paige Darling dead in her cell.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The mother of an 18-year-old woman who died by suicide while in the Allen County Jail in June of 2021 has now filed a lawsuit, seeking damages for her daughter’s death.

On June 27, 2021, jail guards say they found 18-year-old Ariona Paige Darling dead in her cell. Her death was later ruled a suicide. A family spokesperson sent a statement to 21Alive News, saying Darling was meant to be on suicide watch.

“The Newtons are shocked and devastated by this news. Their daughter battled mental health issues for years, but they understood she had been under watch for suicide at the jail. They can’t understand how this happened,” the spokesperson said.

On Monday, June 26, the family filed a lawsuit against Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, Jail Commander David Butler, the Allen County Board of Commissioners, and medical/mental health leaders at the jail.

Documents say Darling was supposed to be on suicide watch and monitored by a camera while in her cell and checked on every 30 minutes, which they say did not happen. As a result, they say Darling was able to make preparations that ultimately ended in her taking her own life.

The lawsuit lays out dozens of background facts, showing jail staff were aware of her mental health struggles and ordered her to be on suicide watch and frequently monitored. They say footage shows Darling was not checked on for over an hour on the day of her death. When jail staff later went into her cell, they say she was found dead.

The lawsuit says the defendants are “responsible for her death as a result of their intentional, willful, wanton, and/or reckless acts and omissions” including their failure to monitor her safety and follow suicide precautions. They also note that the failure of jail officers to adequately monitor her cell demonstrates a “total lack of regard to reasonable medical and/or psychological care for her health, well-being, and personal safety.”

They say the family seeks to recover damages in the wrongful death, including her last medical, funeral, burial, and estate expenses as well as attorney fees and costs.

The family’s attorney, Stephen Wagner, also called attention to the 2020 lawsuit filed by Allen County Jail inmate Vincent Morris, where a U.S. District Court judge ruled inmates are suffering ‘irreparable harm’ at the current jail. The judge, in April of 2022, ruled that swift action must be taken, leading County officials to create plans to build a new jail.

However, Wagner says those plans have come too late for inmates like Darling.

Ariona is survived by her parents, Michael and Erica Newton. Her mother shared the following statement:

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

