State announces new website to report internet crimes against children

The Indiana ICAC Task Force's new website to report internet crimes against children.
The Indiana ICAC Task Force's new website to report internet crimes against children.(Provided.)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Indiana (WPTA) - A new online resource is available to Hoosiers to report internet crimes against children, state leaders say.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force says they have created a new website so the public can report relevant crimes and get resources, statistics, and statutes to best help victims. Anyone can visit the website here.

The ICAC Task Force works with 50 agencies to investigate and prosecute those who use the internet to sexually exploit children, overseen by the Indiana State Police.

Since the task force was formed in 2005, leaders say there has been a “significant increase” in complaints concerning sexual abuse and enticement of children online. In 2022, the organization says it got over 14,000 CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

NCEMC also says anyone can use their 24/7 hotline to get connected to the resources they need at (1-800-THE-LOST). They say if you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911 or your local police department.

