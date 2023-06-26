Perfect Fort Wayne FC clinches playoff spot following 4-0 shutout over Cleveland Force SC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Unbeaten Fort Wayne FC won 4-0 for the second straight match in a playoff-clinching home beatdown over Cleveland Force SC on Sunday night.

The playoff berth marks the first in the Fort Wayne FC’s young history.

The club sticks at home for its next match against the Dayton Dutch Lions at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

