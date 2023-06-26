“Over the Edge” fundraiser returns to downtown in September

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Live life “on edge” as a popular fundraiser event returns this fall.

Officials with United Way say the annual “Over the Edge” fundraiser campaign returns to The Summit City on September 27.

The all-day event will be held at the Heller Homes building at the corner of West Berry and Ewing Streets.

According to organizers, the proceeds from the event will support United Way of Allen County’s four strategic priorities: educational opportunities, housing stability, food security, and mental health access.

This year, the organization is offering two options for registration. You can either choose someone to rappel down the building or have a big group do it.

For more information about how you can get involved, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.