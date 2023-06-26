NWS: 3 tornadoes touched down in Indiana during Sunday storms

(WPTA) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed at least three tornadoes touched down in the Hoosier state during severe storms on Sunday.

They confirmed the tornadoes in Johnson, Martin and Monroe counties.

The tornado in rural Martin County struck a home, killing a man and injuring his wife in an isolated area. In Johnson County, leaders say at least 75 homes were damaged but luckily, no deaths were reported.

The NWS says more details will be coming later today or tonight.

