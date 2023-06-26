NWS: 3 tornadoes touched down in Indiana during Sunday storms

Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near Indianapolis.(Source: Eric Ford/TMX via CNN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WPTA) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed at least three tornadoes touched down in the Hoosier state during severe storms on Sunday.

They confirmed the tornadoes in Johnson, Martin and Monroe counties.

The tornado in rural Martin County struck a home, killing a man and injuring his wife in an isolated area. In Johnson County, leaders say at least 75 homes were damaged but luckily, no deaths were reported.

The NWS says more details will be coming later today or tonight.

Latest News

News

Deadly shooting, the death of Mattie Wilson

Family friend remembers tripple shooting victim, Mattie Wilson

Updated: 29 minutes ago
By Emilia Miles
Tonight we are putting a face to the name of Fort Wayne’s most recent homicide victim, Mattie Wilson.

Who is Mattie Wilson

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Rick Dugan says his wife is recovering, but doctors don't know the long-term effects of her...

Husband pleads for help finding driver that injured wife in downtown hit and run

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Ashton Hackman
Rick Dugan and his wife, Cassie, were walking to their car, when a driver failed to yield and plowed into them in the intersection.

Weather

Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) logo

Air Quality Alerts issued for Tuesday as wildfire smoke moves in

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, June 27, as weather conditions are expected to move more wildfire smoke in.

News

Crews say to avoid the northbound lanes of I-69, just before the Goshen Road exit, as they...

Crews respond to crashes on I-69, near Illinois and Goshen exits

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Jazlynn Bebout
Traffic was snarled along portions of I-69 on Monday as crews responded to crashes in the Fort Wayne area.

News

The Indiana ICAC Task Force's new website to report internet crimes against children.

State announces new website to report internet crimes against children

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Jazlynn Bebout
A new online resource is available to Hoosiers to report internet crimes against children, state leaders say.

Crime

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 2000 block of Greentree Court Sunday morning to the report...

Victim identified in fatal River Pointe Townhome shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Maureen Mespell
A Fort Wayne woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim in the triple shooting Sunday morning.

News

On June 27, 2021, Allen County Jail guards found 18-year-old Ariona Paige Darling dead in her...

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Allen Co. Sheriff, jail leaders in death of 18-year-old inmate

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Jazlynn Bebout
The mother of the 18-year-old woman who died by suicide while in the Allen County Jail in June of 2021 has now filed a lawsuit, seeking damages for her daughter’s death.

DeKalb County

No one was injured after a semi-tractor trailer caught on fire on Monday, June 26, police say.

No injuries following semi fire, DeKalb Co. police say

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Jazlynn Bebout
A semi-tractor driver escaped without any injuries after a flat tire sparked a fire on their trailer early Monday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says.

News

ISP to participate in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” for July 4th holiday

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Indiana State Police announced they are participating in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.