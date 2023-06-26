Northbound lanes on Lima Road reopened after morning Huntertown crash
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - Northbound lanes at Lima and Hathaway Roads have reopened following an early morning crash.
Officials say a crash happened north of the Lima Road and Hathaway Road intersection a little before 5 a.m. Monday.
Dispatch could not provide information on whether there were any injuries.
