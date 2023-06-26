Northbound lanes on Lima Road reopened after morning Huntertown crash

(Arizona's Family)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - Northbound lanes at Lima and Hathaway Roads have reopened following an early morning crash.

Officials say a crash happened north of the Lima Road and Hathaway Road intersection a little before 5 a.m. Monday.

Dispatch could not provide information on whether there were any injuries.

Stay with 21Alive News for updates.

