No injuries following semi fire, DeKalb Co. police say

No one was injured after a semi-tractor trailer caught on fire on Monday, June 26, police say.
No one was injured after a semi-tractor trailer caught on fire on Monday, June 26, police say.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A semi-tractor driver escaped without any injuries after a flat tire sparked a fire on their trailer early Monday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says.

Police say a semi-tractor trailer was heading north on I-69 near the 340-mile marker in Ashley around 1:30 a.m. when at some point, one of the tires went flat. They say the driver then realized smoke was coming from the trailer, so he pulled over on the shoulder.

The tire then caught on fire and spread to the trailer, officers say. The driver was able to safely unhook the semi from the trailer and was not hurt.

The department says traffic in the area was shut down for about an hour as the fire was put out.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, 2 men hurt in overnight shooting
Woman dead, 2 men hurt in overnight shooting
Severe weather possible Sunday
FIRST ALERT- Storm Threat Increasing
First Alert Day Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED: Severe weather possible Sunday
Fort Wayne Fire Department logo
4 hurt after overnight mobile home fire
Matthew Brown
Former Bishop Luers teacher charged with child seduction

Latest News

ISP to participate in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” for July 4th holiday
Van Gogh Exhibit Open to Public
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit now open to the public at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
SNEAK PEEK: A look at the newest portion of Riverfront development opening soon
City leaders to hold ribbon-cutting for new phase of Riverfront development
The “Over the Edge” fundraiser returns downtown in September.
“Over the Edge” fundraiser returns to downtown in September