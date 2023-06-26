No injuries following semi fire, DeKalb Co. police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A semi-tractor driver escaped without any injuries after a flat tire sparked a fire on their trailer early Monday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says.

Police say a semi-tractor trailer was heading north on I-69 near the 340-mile marker in Ashley around 1:30 a.m. when at some point, one of the tires went flat. They say the driver then realized smoke was coming from the trailer, so he pulled over on the shoulder.

The tire then caught on fire and spread to the trailer, officers say. The driver was able to safely unhook the semi from the trailer and was not hurt.

The department says traffic in the area was shut down for about an hour as the fire was put out.

