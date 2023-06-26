Jay County residents unable to save The Big Blue Bridge

PORTLAND, Ind. (WPTA) - Residents in Portland have been pushing back against the reconstruction of The Big Blue Bridge since November of 2022, but today, the Indiana Department of Transportation took the next step to begin the project.

To save the 81-year-old bridge, Jenny Bricker and other Jay County residents started a Facebook group called Save The Big Blue Bridge and a petition on change.org, but it wasn’t enough.

The group needed a government body to sign a guarantee for almost $500,000 to relocate the bridge, and they had to provide grants to support the majority of the amount to get a government body to support the relocation.

Bricker says she wishes they could’ve gotten a win for the community by saving the bridge but says she hasn’t given up hope yet since it’s technically still standing, and maybe a miracle will come along.

The bridge is located on Highway 26 and spans over the Salamonie River.

The bridge reconstruction was originally scheduled for this spring but got pushed back to June, today INDOT started the process of reconstruction by putting up signs to close down the road.

INDOT public relations director, Kyleigh Cramer, says they’re going forward with the reconstruction because of safety concerns. Cramer says the bridge is deteriorating and won’t be able to hold the weight of school buses for much longer.

She says they understand it’s been around for a long time, but safety is the main thing they are worried about and that INDOT’s main goal when they reconstruct is that they don’t have to come back for a long time.

The reconstruction is expected to last until mid-November. To learn more you can visit INDOT’s website.

