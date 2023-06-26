ISP to participate in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” for July 4th holiday

(WAVE News)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Indiana State Police announced they are participating in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

They say this is to educate drivers about the dangers and consequences of driving while impaired.

Organizers say more patrols will be present from June 30 to July 8 to ensure safety during the July 4th holiday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says nearly 37 people a day in the U.S. die in drunk driving crashes.

Officials urge people to designate a sooner driver to get home to avoid incidents or arrests.

