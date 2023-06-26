Husband pleads for help finding driver that injured wife in downtown hit and run

Rick Dugan says his wife is recovering, but doctors don't know the long-term effects of her injuries.(Ashton Hackman)
By Ashton Hackman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman is in the hospital recovering from serious head injuries after being hit by a car in downtown Fort Wayne Saturday evening. Now, her husband, who also suffered minor injuries, is asking for the public to come forward with any information.

Rick Dugan, and his wife, Cassie, were walking west on Superior Street towards their parked car at around 11:30 Saturday night. Dugan says they had the walk signal to cross Clinton Street, and entered the intersection

That’s when, Dugan says, a car traveling west on Superior failed to yield, turned left to head south on Clinton, and hit the couple. The driver of the car did not stop and fled the area.

“They just took off and left my wife and I on the ground, not even knowing if we were still alive or not,” Dugan said, “Pretty mind blowing. I mean I don’t really know how to explain it. It just happened quick.”

Multiple witnesses at the scene say the vehicle was white or silver in color, and had a Chevrolet logo but the exact model of the vehicle was unknown.

“I couldn’t react, to get it, to call. Thankfully there was people there,” Dugan said. “I just hope they would have it in their heart to come forward. I know it’s probably scary for them but it is for us too.”

As investigators work to find out more about the crash, Dugan is focused on being beside his wife as she recovers.

“She’s my soulmate, my working buddy. She’s got just the biggest smile. Beautiful. Almost indescribable because she’s so many things,” he said. “I just don’t know how people can do that.”

We reached out to Fort Wayne Police for more information about the crash but were told a report was still being approved. We also filed a public records request with Allen County for security camera footage in the area but we have not received it yet.

