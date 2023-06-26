Family friend remembers triple shooting victim, Mattie Wilson

By Emilia Miles
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tonight we are putting a face to the name of Fort Wayne’s most recent homicide victim, Mattie Wilson.

Today 21Alive News was able to connect with a family friend to find out more about the 23-year-old. They say she went to New Tech Academy, graduated back in 2018, and was a technician at Lutheran Health. Her goal was to get into nursing school.

The family friend we spoke to, Toya Tharp-Phillips, says she wants everyone to know about the positive impact Mattie had on the people around her.

“Even though she was a girl, she was a woman and when I saw the headline, that didn’t fit Mattie. Like a woman found. No. This was Mattie Wilson and she was loved, she is loved. She’s excited. She’s all of those things. She’s more than just someone you scrolled by and gives condolences to. Her light that she gave Everyone deserves to know that about her.”

Here is more of our conversation.

I asked her to describe Mattie in one word and she said it was almost impossible to do so because she was so many. Ultimately she said she was limitless. She says Mattie never found a mountain too high or met a problem she couldn’t solve.

Here is the GoFundMe account set up by a family friend to help with funeral costs.

