Crews respond to crashes on I-69, near Illinois and Goshen exits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Traffic was snarled along portions of I-69 on Monday as crews responded to crashes in the Fort Wayne area.

INDOT asked drivers to avoid the area near the Goshen Road exit as first responders worked to clean up a crash just before the exit in the northbound lanes. They say a semi-trailer and a car crashed, but no injuries were reported.

In a separate incident, a car fire was reported in the northbound lanes of I-69, north of the Illinois Road exit, causing more traffic backups.

