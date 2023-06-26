Victim identified in fatal River Pointe Townhome shooting

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 2000 block of Greentree Court Sunday morning to the report...
Fort Wayne Police were called to the 2000 block of Greentree Court Sunday morning to the report of three people shot.(WPTA)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim in the triple shooting Sunday morning.

The coroner’s office says Mattie Marie Wilson, 23, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Wilson’s manner of death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Fort Wayne police was called to the 2000 block of Greentree Ct. at the River Pointe Townhomes, where they found Wilson and another victim inside an apartment. Both victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Wilson died at the hospital.

A third shooting victim was found inside a car that was pulled over by police at the intersection of Hanna and Brackenridge. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Wilson is the 14th homicide in Allen County for 2023.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fort Wayne Police, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, 2 men hurt in overnight shooting
Woman dead, 2 men hurt in overnight shooting
Severe weather possible Sunday
FIRST ALERT- Storm Threat Increasing
First Alert Day Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED: Severe weather possible Sunday
Fort Wayne Fire Department logo
4 hurt after overnight mobile home fire
Matthew Brown
Former Bishop Luers teacher charged with child seduction

Latest News

The Indiana ICAC Task Force's new website to report internet crimes against children.
State announces new website to report internet crimes against children
On June 27, 2021, Allen County Jail guards found 18-year-old Ariona Paige Darling dead in her...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Allen Co. Sheriff, jail leaders in death of 18-year-old inmate
No one was injured after a semi-tractor trailer caught on fire on Monday, June 26, police say.
No injuries following semi fire, DeKalb Co. police say
ISP to participate in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” for July 4th holiday