Victim identified in fatal River Pointe Townhome shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim in the triple shooting Sunday morning.

The coroner’s office says Mattie Marie Wilson, 23, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Wilson’s manner of death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Fort Wayne police was called to the 2000 block of Greentree Ct. at the River Pointe Townhomes, where they found Wilson and another victim inside an apartment. Both victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Wilson died at the hospital.

A third shooting victim was found inside a car that was pulled over by police at the intersection of Hanna and Brackenridge. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Wilson is the 14th homicide in Allen County for 2023.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fort Wayne Police, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

