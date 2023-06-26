City leaders to hold ribbon-cutting for new phase of Riverfront development

By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders have announced they will be holding a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for a new phase in riverfront development.

Officials say the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday, June 27, at 11 a.m. on the north side of The Riverfront at Promenade Park apartments on Harrison Street near the swimming pool.

They say Phase IIA will be formally introduced, as officials, including Mayor Tom Henry, will be in attendance.

Phase II of development, officials say, is split into two parts, Phase IIA and Phase IIB. Leaders say Phase IIa includes the portion behind the apartments on Harrison Street, which is opening Tuesday, though Phase IIB has not started yet.

Leaders say the full scope of Phase II will bring park amenities, including:

  • Space for short-term boat, kayak, and canoe docking;
  • A variation of the tree canopy trail in Promenade Park that connects to an overlook deck on the 3rd Street Pump Station;
  • A wetland path;
  • A terraced lawn with amphitheater seating;
  • Space to build a future private restaurant and public restrooms.

Officials say Phase IIB will open to the public sometime in 2024.

