Beyond Van Gogh exhibit now open to the public at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

By Jessica Walter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The wait is over! You can now see Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Fort Wayne. Doors opened up Saturday, June 24th.

The exhibit features over 300 different works from Vincent Van Gogh through projection technology spanning across 30,000 square feet of space. The exhibit is paired with music and sound effects to enhance the viewing experience.

Upon arrival you will be immersed in the life and history of artist Vincent Van Gogh. Then, you will enter the projection space which is followed by a Van Gogh themed gift shop!

The installation will only be available in the Summit City for a limited time! The exhibit opened June 24th and will be open until August 10th. Expect your visit to last approximately an hour.

For details and ticket information, visit the website here.

