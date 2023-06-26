Air Quality Alerts issued for Tuesday as wildfire smoke moves in

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Indiana (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, June 27, as weather conditions are expected to move more wildfire smoke in.

The department says the alert was issued as high levels of fine particles are forecasted for Tuesday. The alert was issued for all northeast Indiana cities, including: Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland and Wabash.

They say north-northwest winds may continue to move smoke from Canadian wildfires across northern Indiana.

Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should avoid exertion or heavy work outside, IDEM says.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits. They say you can do the following to help:

  • Carpool or use public transportation.
  • Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
  • Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.
  • Avoid using gas-powered equipment.
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;
  • Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;
  • Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

