Woman dead, 2 men hurt in overnight shooting

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman is dead and two men have life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Fort Wayne Police say officers were in the area when they heard gun shots just after 4:45 a.m. Police say they pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Hanna and Brackenridge with a man inside who’d been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Moments later, FWPD says dispatch received several calls about shots fired and the possibility of other victims in the 2000 block of Greentree Ct. at the River Pointe Townhomes. Officers say they found a woman and a man with life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman died.

No word on a potential suspect(s), but officer say they believe this is all connected.

if you have any information, you’re asked to call Fort Wayne Police, or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED: Severe weather possible Sunday
Hundreds of new trucks are parked at the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant and other...
PARKED: What is keeping GM trucks in vacant lots?
Sunday will be ‘One to Watch’ when it comes to the potential for strong to severe storms to...
ONE TO WATCH: Severe storm potential Sunday
Matthew Brown
Former Bishop Luers teacher charged with child seduction
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

4 hurt after overnight mobile home fire
Woman dead, 2 men hurt in overnight shooting
Fort Wayne Fire Department logo
4 hurt after overnight mobile home fire
North Side football star Johnson commits to Notre Dame