Woman dead, 2 men hurt in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman is dead and two men have life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Fort Wayne Police say officers were in the area when they heard gun shots just after 4:45 a.m. Police say they pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Hanna and Brackenridge with a man inside who’d been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Moments later, FWPD says dispatch received several calls about shots fired and the possibility of other victims in the 2000 block of Greentree Ct. at the River Pointe Townhomes. Officers say they found a woman and a man with life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman died.

No word on a potential suspect(s), but officer say they believe this is all connected.

if you have any information, you’re asked to call Fort Wayne Police, or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

