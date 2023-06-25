Bluffton’s own NFL receiver, Eskridge, hosts first annual kids camp

By Chris Ryan
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D’Wayne “Dee” Eskridge hosted his first annual kids football camp at the place where he became a burgeoning star on Saturday morning.

The Bluffton grad, Eskridge, along with some of his former high school and collegiate coaches, taught football fundamentals, followed by some friendly competition at his old high school.

Eskridge signed items and took pictures with the campers following the morning session.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of new trucks are parked at the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant and other...
PARKED: What is keeping GM trucks in vacant lots?
Matthew Brown
Former Bishop Luers teacher charged with child seduction
Dillon Crum
“A piece of my heart is gone”; Mother feeling relief after wanted Fort Wayne man arrested
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Robin Matthews now has 2023 Chevy Equinox after her “Snowball” 2012 Cruze was totaled being hit...
Meet ‘Snowball 2′: IMS replaces woman’s car that was hit by tire during Indy 500

Latest News

North Side safety Brauntae Johnson commits to Notre Dame on Saturday morning.
North Side football star Johnson commits to Notre Dame
USF football holds its annual Donley camp on Friday afternoon.
Saint Francis football hosts annual Donley Camp for high school standouts
Hall's of Foster Park celebrates its district Little League championship win at Georgetown on...
Hall’s captures district Little League title 3-1 over Carson Law
2023 Endeavor Games taking place in Fort Wayne this weekend
Endeavor Games brings athletes from across the country to the Summit City