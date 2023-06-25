Bluffton’s own NFL receiver, Eskridge, hosts first annual kids camp

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D’Wayne “Dee” Eskridge hosted his first annual kids football camp at the place where he became a burgeoning star on Saturday morning.

The Bluffton grad, Eskridge, along with some of his former high school and collegiate coaches, taught football fundamentals, followed by some friendly competition at his old high school.

Eskridge signed items and took pictures with the campers following the morning session.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.