4 hurt after overnight mobile home fire
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Four people were hurt after a fire at a mobile home late Saturday night, according to FWFD.
Fort Wayne firefighters were called on a possible gas explosion just before midnight in the 6800 block of Winford Shoals.
When they got there, they say they found a mobile home engulfed. We’re told all four people inside were hurt and taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover. A dog died in the fire.
Investigators say they had to work to protect nearby homes.
No word on a possible cause, but investigators are looking closely at a recently installed gas dryer.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.