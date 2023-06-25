4 hurt after overnight mobile home fire

Fort Wayne Fire Department logo
Fort Wayne Fire Department logo(Staff)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Four people were hurt after a fire at a mobile home late Saturday night, according to FWFD.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called on a possible gas explosion just before midnight in the 6800 block of Winford Shoals.

When they got there, they say they found a mobile home engulfed. We’re told all four people inside were hurt and taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover. A dog died in the fire.

Investigators say they had to work to protect nearby homes.

No word on a possible cause, but investigators are looking closely at a recently installed gas dryer.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED: Severe weather possible Sunday
Hundreds of new trucks are parked at the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant and other...
PARKED: What is keeping GM trucks in vacant lots?
Sunday will be ‘One to Watch’ when it comes to the potential for strong to severe storms to...
ONE TO WATCH: Severe storm potential Sunday
Matthew Brown
Former Bishop Luers teacher charged with child seduction
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

North Side football star Johnson commits to Notre Dame
Bluffton grad and NFL receiver D'Wayne Eskridge takes pictures with the youth at his first...
Bluffton’s own NFL receiver, Eskridge, hosts first annual kids camp
Seahawks Eskridge hosts first annual football camp at hometown Bluffton
Demonstrators on both sides of the abortion issue made their voices heard Saturday at the Allen...
Demonstration on both sides of abortion issue held in downtown Fort Wayne, one year after Roe v. Wade overturned