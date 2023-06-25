4 hurt after overnight mobile home fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Four people were hurt after a fire at a mobile home late Saturday night, according to FWFD.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called on a possible gas explosion just before midnight in the 6800 block of Winford Shoals.

When they got there, they say they found a mobile home engulfed. We’re told all four people inside were hurt and taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover. A dog died in the fire.

Investigators say they had to work to protect nearby homes.

No word on a possible cause, but investigators are looking closely at a recently installed gas dryer.

