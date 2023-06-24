Demonstration on both sides of abortion issue held in downtown Fort Wayne, one year after Roe v. Wade overturned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been one year since the Supreme Court overturned the ruling of Roe V. Wade. The ruling did not make abortion illegal but gave the choice back to the states.

Saturday, groups across America, including right here in 21 Country, held rallies both for and against that decision.

Starting at 10 a.m. members of the Right to Life of Northeast Indiana held a Pro-Life rally. They started with a prayer and then said the pledge of allegiance. For more than an hour, members held signs praising the Supreme Court’s move to overturn Roe V. Wade, but organizers say more work needs to be done.

“So we are out here as a reminder to our community that human lives are still at stake in Indiana, that moms are still going unsupportive, and that no one should have to make a decision out of fear,” Right to Life of Northeast Indiana education coordinator Abigail Lorenzen said. “As a community, we should rally around these young families and help them so that so no life has to be sacrificed.”

Then at noon, members of the Pro-Choice moment of the Northeast Indiana Chapter of the National Organization for Women held their rally at the courthouse. For two hours they held signs against the Supreme Courts decision. Organizers say they fear that other rights could be threatened if the ruling is not reversed.

“I don’t believe a legislative body should make that choice,” president of the Northeast Indiana Chapter of the National Organization for Women Kieran O’Dowd said. “It should be a choice made by an individual, by their physician and that’s it. No religious body should make a choice for that. I truly believe that life begins at the time of birth, not at the time of conception.”

According to our news partners at the Indiana Capital Chronicle, last year Indiana lawmakers passed a near-total abortion ban. Abortion is still legal in Indiana while the law is being challenged in court. Under an injunction, the state’s previous abortion law stands allowing abortions up to 20 weeks.

