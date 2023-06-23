YWCA, project.ME receive $2.7 million in funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the YWCA NE Indiana and project.ME say they are receiving a large amount of funding.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction awarded the two groups nearly $2.7 million.

They say the funding is a one-time payment using National Opioid Settlement funds and “fiscally managed” by The Lutheran Foundation.

YWCA officials say they are receiving a majority of the funds, receiving $2.2 million to go towards renovations to the former Guesthouse Hotel (now The Hefner Center), which will support a large part of the organization’s residential addictions recovery program for women, which they say is only one of six in Indiana to allow women to bring their children with them.

“We are so excited. It’s almost the last piece of funding that we need. We’ve still got a little bit remaining, but this is a big chunk and really goes a long way toward finishing the project for us.”

Officials with project.ME say they are receiving nearly $300,000 to further expand its Harm Reduction Street Outreach Program who people who use drugs. Its program provides Narcan to help prevent fatal overdoses, as well as fentanyl strips to test for contamination of other drugs.

“I was personally, negatively impacted by the over-prescribing of opioid medications in the early 2000s. Now, as a person who has been in recovery from opioid use disorder for nearly 15 years, who has gone on to found an organization to support others affected by this crisis, this award from the Opioid Settlement match funds is about so much more than the money to me. One of my drug dealers was a doctor and that is true for many, countless others, and so this is a remarkable full-circle moment for myself, project.ME and the people we serve.”

