YWCA, project.ME receive $2.7 million in funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the YWCA NE Indiana and project.ME say they are receiving a large amount of funding.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction awarded the two groups nearly $2.7 million.
They say the funding is a one-time payment using National Opioid Settlement funds and “fiscally managed” by The Lutheran Foundation.
YWCA officials say they are receiving a majority of the funds, receiving $2.2 million to go towards renovations to the former Guesthouse Hotel (now The Hefner Center), which will support a large part of the organization’s residential addictions recovery program for women, which they say is only one of six in Indiana to allow women to bring their children with them.
Officials with project.ME say they are receiving nearly $300,000 to further expand its Harm Reduction Street Outreach Program who people who use drugs. Its program provides Narcan to help prevent fatal overdoses, as well as fentanyl strips to test for contamination of other drugs.
