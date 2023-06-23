YWCA, project.ME receive $2.7 million in funding

(press release)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the YWCA NE Indiana and project.ME say they are receiving a large amount of funding.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction awarded the two groups nearly $2.7 million.

They say the funding is a one-time payment using National Opioid Settlement funds and “fiscally managed” by The Lutheran Foundation.

YWCA officials say they are receiving a majority of the funds, receiving $2.2 million to go towards renovations to the former Guesthouse Hotel (now The Hefner Center), which will support a large part of the organization’s residential addictions recovery program for women, which they say is only one of six in Indiana to allow women to bring their children with them.

Officials with project.ME say they are receiving nearly $300,000 to further expand its Harm Reduction Street Outreach Program who people who use drugs. Its program provides Narcan to help prevent fatal overdoses, as well as fentanyl strips to test for contamination of other drugs.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Hundreds of new trucks are parked at the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant and other...
PARKED: What is keeping GM trucks in vacant lots?
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after five people were...
Two kids, three adults critically injured in Leo crash, police say
Matthew Brown
Former Bishop Luers teacher charged with child seduction
FWPD says a man in his 60s, who they say is about 5′5″ with a thin build, walked into the bank...
FWPD searching for suspect in attempted Waynedale bank robbery Thursday

Latest News

Happy Gilmore commits to Ball State golf (Courtesy: LRGraphics.)
Happy Gilmore commits to Ball State golf
First responders treated to free Whip & Chill Sno Cones
Kate's Kart Ice Cream Social
Sweet treat for a sweeter cause: Kate’s Kart to host annual ‘Ice Cream Social” on Saturday
Matthew Brown
Former Bishop Luers teacher charged with child seduction