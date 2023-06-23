Sweet treat for a sweeter cause: Kate’s Kart to host annual ‘Ice Cream Social” on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Saturday’s temperatures a projected to be hot! You can cool down this weekend with an ice cream treat across 14 Northern Indiana counties to benefit Kate’s Kart.

Kate’s Kart is a Fort Wayne based non-profit focused on bringing books to children in the hospital. They will partner with 24 ice cream shops across Northern Indiana Saturday for their annual Ice Cream Social fundraiser. They will have Kate’s Kart volunteers onsite to play games and hand out bookbags to children.

Here’s a bit of perspective. It only takes $5.75 for Kate’s Kart to purchase and deliver an interactive book to donate to a child who’s been hospitalized.

Here is a full list of participating shops:

Rusty’s Ice Cream (Ft. Wayne) - 1pm-10pm (Kate’s Kart)

Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique (Ft. Wayne) - 1pm-10pm (Kate’s Kart)

Oh Five Scoop Shop (Ft. Wayne) - 1pm-9:30pm (Kate’s Kart)

Sweets on Main (Ft. Wayne) - 1pm-10pm (Kate’s Kart)

The Stand Coney’s & Ice Cream (Ft. Wayne) - 12pm-9pm (Kate’s Kart)

Handel’s Ice Cream (Ft. Wayne) - 11am-10pm (Kate’s Kart)

Sweet Sanity (Huntertown) - 12pm-9:30pm (Kate’s Kart)

Grabill Dairy Sweet (Grabill) - 12pm-6pm (Kate’s Kart)

The Brown House (Auburn) - 10am-4pm (Kate’s Kart)

Scoops, Ice Cream (Angola) - 2pm-10pm (Kate’s Kart)

Sundaes on Sylvan (Rome City) - 12pm-9pm (Kate’s Kart)

Old 27 Ice Cream Shop (Decatur) - 3:30pm-10pm (Kate’s Kart)

Deezertz (Berne) - 1pm-5pm (Kate’s Kart)

Toppings Ice Cream Parlor (Bluffton) - 11:30am-9pm (Kate’s Kart)

The Tasty Spoon (Hartford City) - 2pm-8pm (Kate’s Kart)

Tutti-Frutti (Portland) - 12pm-9pm (Kate’s Kart)

Living In Joy Cafe (Dunkirk) - 11am-5pm (Kate’s Kart)

Iceburg Ice Cream (Albany) - 3pm-10pm (Kate’s Kart)

Jebi’s Ice Cream Shoppe (Roanoke) - 12pm-9pm (Kate’s Kart)

Chillz Ice Cream Shop (North Manchester)- 2pm-8pm (Kate’s Kart)

Magic Wand (Churubusco) - 1pm-5pm (Kate’s Kart)

Sugar Creek Meats & Treats (South Whitley)- 12pm-9pm (Kate’s Kart)

Ritter’s Frozen Custard (Warsaw)- 1pm-9pm (Kate’s Kart)

Ashey’s Ice Cream Cafe (Marion)- 1pm-9pm (Kate’s Kart)

