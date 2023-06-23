String of pharmacy burglaries reported across Indiana

The Indiana Professional Licensing Agency and Indiana Board of Pharmacy announced they are aware of a rise in thefts at local pharmacies.
(MGN)
By WTHR
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WPTA) - Pharmacy burglaries are on the rise in Indiana.

The Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (IPLA) and the Indiana Board of Pharmacy (IBP) announced they have been made aware of and are closely monitoring a recent string of thefts at local pharmacies Thursday.

According to the IPLA, the culprits have specialized tools to break and enter through windows.

They are mainly targeting Promethazine-Codeine, C-II, and stimulant medications.

IPLA and the IBP are encouraging pharmacies to set the building’s alarm each night at closing and check security cameras to make sure they are operational and monitoring inventory.

All pharmacy burglaries and attempted burglaries should be reported immediately to local law enforcement and the IPLA’s Compliance Division at placompliance@pla.in.gov.

