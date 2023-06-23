Semi rollover on I-69 in DeKalb County

Expect major delays for the Friday morning commute if you use the interstate to travel south...
By WPTA Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Expect major delays for the Friday morning commute if you use the interstate to travel south into Fort Wayne.

An overturned semi early Friday morning is blocking the right lane of traffic on southbound I-69 in DeKalb County near mile marker 326 near the Auburn rest stop. Crews estimate the wreck could take several hours to clean up. Plan alternate routes for the morning drive.

This story is developing, check back in for updates.

