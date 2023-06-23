Semi rollover on I-69 in DeKalb County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Expect major delays for the Friday morning commute if you use the interstate to travel south into Fort Wayne.

An overturned semi early Friday morning is blocking the right lane of traffic on southbound I-69 in DeKalb County near mile marker 326 near the Auburn rest stop. Crews estimate the wreck could take several hours to clean up. Plan alternate routes for the morning drive.

I-69 SB: Overturned semi trailer between CR 60 and CR 68 (MM 324, 4m S of Auburn). For the next four hours. Right lane blocked. https://t.co/jO64Jj72t9 — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) June 23, 2023

This story is developing, check back in for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.