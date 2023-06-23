PRIDE Display Pushback: Whitley County Library Sparks Debate

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Whitley County library’s PRIDE display has sparked a debate.

The two-part display in the Peabody Public Library is located in the adult section, the other in the teen section. Both feature books by and about LQBTQ+ people, along with photos of historical figures and celebrities.

“Presenting information about individuals that are different than you I don’t think is a wrong thing,” Peabody Public Library Executive Director Mike Ashby said.

Ashby has been the executive director since January. He says in the past the library has put up displays and taken them down after complaints. But this year Ashby says it will stay.

“I think overall the community is very welcoming of everyone,” Ashby said. “When you see something that you don’t agree with and you complain, and it’s instantly said, ok (and taken down), that’s giving away to one opinion and I don’t think that’s what libraries are for. Libraries are there to represent everyone.”

Those complaints made their way to the Whitley County Commissioners who posted the following statement.

Whitley County Board of Commissioners statement on Peabody Public Library's PRIDE display (Whitley County Board of Commissioners)

Whitley County Commissioner Theresa Baysinger says the commission doesn’t run the library, but the commissioners have received several complaints about the display, and they felt they needed to address the issue.

”The library is there for a resource,” Commissioner Theresa Baysinger said. “I think it’s when you display a certain one that people may not agree with whether it be religion, sexuality, anything of that sort.”

21Alive was there when Baysinger went to the library to look at the displays and get a tour from Ashby himself. After the tour, Baysingers says her opinion of the display didn’t change. She still believes the display shouldn’t be in a public library.

“So I would like to see that all of the parents feel like they can continue to bring their kids here and have a good experience,” Theresa Baysinger said.

In response, Mike Ashby said, “I still feel like we are strongly behind the mission and the vision of the library to be inclusive.”

The library says the pride displays will come down at the end of June. Next month the library will feature a display of Christian authors. 21Alive asked Commissioner Baysinger about that display and she told us “the library should be neutral.”

