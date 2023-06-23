Happy Gilmore commits to Ball State golf

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Bloomington South golfer Landon “Happy” Gilmore committed to study and compete at Ball State Friday morning, via Twitter.

I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University. I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday! @BallStateMGolf pic.twitter.com/nz36to47J2 — Happy Gilmore ⛳️ (@happygilmore_44) June 23, 2023

Gilmore began going by the name Happy when he competed in golf tournaments at just six-years-old, according to USA Today.

The senior tied for seventh place in the IHSAA boys state tournament this past month.

