Happy Gilmore commits to Ball State golf
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Bloomington South golfer Landon “Happy” Gilmore committed to study and compete at Ball State Friday morning, via Twitter.
Gilmore began going by the name Happy when he competed in golf tournaments at just six-years-old, according to USA Today.
The senior tied for seventh place in the IHSAA boys state tournament this past month.
