GRANT CO. SHERIFF: Woman arrested in connection to Marion homicide

Kourtney Thompson
Kourtney Thompson(Grant County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Department released an update on the search for a third person they say is wanted in connection with a homicide in Marion Monday.

The department says 26-year-old Kourtney Thompson was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say she turned herself in near the Kempton Police Department.

Thompson is one of three people police say were involved in the Monday homicide of 56-year-old Larry Jones near a mobile home park in the 2700 block of Avon Avenue in Marion.

Thompson is held at the Grant County Jail without bond and faces charges including murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Hundreds of new trucks are parked at the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant and other...
PARKED: What is keeping GM trucks in vacant lots?
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after five people were...
Two kids, three adults critically injured in Leo crash, police say
FWPD says a man in his 60s, who they say is about 5′5″ with a thin build, walked into the bank...
FWPD searching for suspect in attempted Waynedale bank robbery Thursday
Robin Matthews now has 2023 Chevy Equinox after her “Snowball” 2012 Cruze was totaled being hit...
Meet ‘Snowball 2′: IMS replaces woman’s car that was hit by tire during Indy 500

Latest News

Kate's Kart Ice Cream Social
Sweet treat for a sweeter cause: Kate’s Kart to host annual ‘Ice Cream Social” on Saturday
Matthew Brown
Former Bishop Luers teacher charged with child seduction
Linda Likes It: The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum
Linda Likes It: The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum
String of pharmacy burglaries reported across Indiana