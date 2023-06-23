GRANT CO. SHERIFF: Woman arrested in connection to Marion homicide

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Department released an update on the search for a third person they say is wanted in connection with a homicide in Marion Monday.

The department says 26-year-old Kourtney Thompson was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say she turned herself in near the Kempton Police Department.

Thompson is one of three people police say were involved in the Monday homicide of 56-year-old Larry Jones near a mobile home park in the 2700 block of Avon Avenue in Marion.

Thompson is held at the Grant County Jail without bond and faces charges including murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

