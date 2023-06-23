Former Bishop Luers teacher charged with child seduction

Matthew Brown
Matthew Brown(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris and Tom Powell
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County court records show former Bishop Luers teacher Matthew Brown has been charged with four counts of child seduction.

According to the Affidavit for Probable Cause, investigators say staff at the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend contacted police in August of 2018 to disclose that a former student reported “being in a sexual relationship with a teacher named Matt Brown while she attended Bishop Luers High School.”

According to the court document, the investigator says the former student did not want to pursue an investigation at that time. The document says the former student contacted the diocese on June 7th, 2023 to say she wished to move forward with the investigation. Police say the diocese then contacted police.

Police say the former student told them Brown was her former English teacher. She described being “groomed in December 2016.” Police say she described sexual contact with Brown while she was a 17-year-old Senior in the Spring of 2017.

Brown is charged with four felony counts of child seduction. According to the court documents, police say Brown was taken to the Fort Wayne Police Department on Wednesday where he “admitted to the allegations detailed by the victim.”

21Investigates reached out to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The diocese provided the following statement:

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Hundreds of new trucks are parked at the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant and other...
PARKED: What is keeping GM trucks in vacant lots?
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after five people were...
Two kids, three adults critically injured in Leo crash, police say
FWPD says a man in his 60s, who they say is about 5′5″ with a thin build, walked into the bank...
FWPD searching for suspect in attempted Waynedale bank robbery Thursday
Robin Matthews now has 2023 Chevy Equinox after her “Snowball” 2012 Cruze was totaled being hit...
Meet ‘Snowball 2′: IMS replaces woman’s car that was hit by tire during Indy 500

Latest News

Kate's Kart Ice Cream Social
Sweet treat for a sweeter cause: Kate’s Kart to host annual ‘Ice Cream Social” on Saturday
Linda Likes It: The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum
Linda Likes It: The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum
String of pharmacy burglaries reported across Indiana
Kourtney Thompson
GRANT CO. SHERIFF: Woman arrested in connection to Marion homicide