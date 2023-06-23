Former Bishop Luers teacher charged with child seduction
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County court records show former Bishop Luers teacher Matthew Brown has been charged with four counts of child seduction.
According to the Affidavit for Probable Cause, investigators say staff at the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend contacted police in August of 2018 to disclose that a former student reported “being in a sexual relationship with a teacher named Matt Brown while she attended Bishop Luers High School.”
According to the court document, the investigator says the former student did not want to pursue an investigation at that time. The document says the former student contacted the diocese on June 7th, 2023 to say she wished to move forward with the investigation. Police say the diocese then contacted police.
Police say the former student told them Brown was her former English teacher. She described being “groomed in December 2016.” Police say she described sexual contact with Brown while she was a 17-year-old Senior in the Spring of 2017.
Brown is charged with four felony counts of child seduction. According to the court documents, police say Brown was taken to the Fort Wayne Police Department on Wednesday where he “admitted to the allegations detailed by the victim.”
21Investigates reached out to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The diocese provided the following statement:
