Former Bishop Luers teacher charged with child seduction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County court records show former Bishop Luers teacher Matthew Brown has been charged with four counts of child seduction.

According to the Affidavit for Probable Cause, investigators say staff at the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend contacted police in August of 2018 to disclose that a former student reported “being in a sexual relationship with a teacher named Matt Brown while she attended Bishop Luers High School.”

According to the court document, the investigator says the former student did not want to pursue an investigation at that time. The document says the former student contacted the diocese on June 7th, 2023 to say she wished to move forward with the investigation. Police say the diocese then contacted police.

Police say the former student told them Brown was her former English teacher. She described being “groomed in December 2016.” Police say she described sexual contact with Brown while she was a 17-year-old Senior in the Spring of 2017.

Brown is charged with four felony counts of child seduction. According to the court documents, police say Brown was taken to the Fort Wayne Police Department on Wednesday where he “admitted to the allegations detailed by the victim.”

21Investigates reached out to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The diocese provided the following statement:

Matthew J. Brown was employed as a teacher at Bishop Luers High School from 2014-2018. Consistent with established policy, Bishop Luers High School has cooperated with law enforcement in their investigation. Because of the current state of this matter, it would be inappropriate to make further comment at this time. The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend stands firm in its commitment to investigate any allegation of sexual abuse against any employee of the Diocese and to listen to and support anyone who has been abused. If you or someone you know was abused as a child or young person by an adult, you are encouraged to notify proper civil authorities of that abuse. In addition, if the alleged abuser was a priest, deacon, or lay employee of the Diocese, you are encouraged to contact Mary Glowaski, Victim’s Assistance Coordinator and Assistant to the Bishop in Pastoral Care, at mglowaski@diocesefwsb.org or 260-399-1458.

