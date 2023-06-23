First responders treated to free Whip & Chill Sno Cones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - First responders are in for a cool treat as a token of appreciation.

Community activist Jerry Vandeveer and his family posted on Facebook they are giving free Whip & Chill Sno Cones to all first responders from noon until 3 p.m. Friday at the Lawton Skate Park on Fourth Street between Clinton Street and Spy Run Avenue.

Organizers say first responders can drive up to grab their treat or hang around.

Vandeveer said on Facebook the event was to “share our love and appreciation for our first responders.”

