First responders treated to free Whip & Chill Sno Cones

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - First responders are in for a cool treat as a token of appreciation.

Community activist Jerry Vandeveer and his family posted on Facebook they are giving free Whip & Chill Sno Cones to all first responders from noon until 3 p.m. Friday at the Lawton Skate Park on Fourth Street between Clinton Street and Spy Run Avenue.

Organizers say first responders can drive up to grab their treat or hang around.

Vandeveer said on Facebook the event was to “share our love and appreciation for our first responders.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Hundreds of new trucks are parked at the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant and other...
PARKED: What is keeping GM trucks in vacant lots?
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after five people were...
Two kids, three adults critically injured in Leo crash, police say
FWPD says a man in his 60s, who they say is about 5′5″ with a thin build, walked into the bank...
FWPD searching for suspect in attempted Waynedale bank robbery Thursday
Robin Matthews now has 2023 Chevy Equinox after her “Snowball” 2012 Cruze was totaled being hit...
Meet ‘Snowball 2′: IMS replaces woman’s car that was hit by tire during Indy 500

Latest News

Kate's Kart Ice Cream Social
Sweet treat for a sweeter cause: Kate’s Kart to host annual ‘Ice Cream Social” on Saturday
Fort Wayne fireworks
FWPD reminds public of City fireworks ordinance
Family members are mourning the loss of Joseph (Joe) Dahm, who co-founded Mike’s Carwash in...
Family mourning loss of Mike’s Carwash co-founder
VA Officials hope to spread awareness of veteran benefits of PACT Act
VA Officials hope to spread awareness of veteran benefits from PACT Act