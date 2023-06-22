VA Officials hope to spread awareness of veteran benefits from PACT Act

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wednesday, officials at the VA Hospital in Fort Wayne held a town hall meeting to make veterans aware of the benefits they’ve earned from their service.

“It’s amazing how many veterans don’t know about the benefits and services that they’ve earned,” Michael Stephens, Director of the Indianapolis Veteran’s Benefits Administration Office, said. “This is one of the ways that we help to raise that awareness is through meetings like this.”

But, of those benefits, the one that officials really want to bring attention to are those that come with the PACT Act. The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

VA officials are hopeful the new law will expand their ability to help veterans.

“The PACT Act also allows us to hire additional doctors, nurses and staff,” Anthony Colon, Interim Medical Center Director, said. “We’re working really hard to add on our staffing so that we can better adjust the needs of the veterans.”

Officials say the law gives generations of veterans the care and benefits they deserve and add that they’re here to help.

“If in doubt, ask,” Colon said. “Let us put you through the screening and it may mean identifying something that you need to work on moving forward.”

Officials are holding a ‘PACT Act Resource Fair’ on Saturday, June 24. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Fort Wayne Campus: 2121 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne Ind., 46805

Marion Campus: 1700 East 38th Street Marion Ind., 46953

For more information on the PACT Act, click here or call 1-800-MY-VA-411.

