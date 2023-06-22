Two kids, three adults critically injured in Leo crash, police say

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after five people were critically hurt in a crash in Leo Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Schlatter Road, near Viberg Road, around 2:30 p.m. on reports of a crash.

Once there, police say they found two minors and three adults were critically injured in the incident. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time as they say it will be closed for at least two hours.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

