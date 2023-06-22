“A piece of my heart is gone”; Mother feeling relief after wanted Fort Wayne man arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In 2021, 30-year-old Dillon Crum was shot and killed in his home in Alabama. Police say a man from Fort Wayne is who they believe is responsible.

Crum’s mother, Jacquelyn Stewart, says she felt relief when she learned 26-year-old Joshua Smiley had been arrested.

Smiley was featured on the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15-Most-Wanted list has been arrested. He was arrested Tuesday night on narcotics violations. He is being held in the Huntington County Jail.

Dillon Crum (WPTA21)

“You’re not supposed to have to bury your children,” Stewart said. “Everyday a piece of my heart is gone.”

Stewart says Crum would usually take his daughter to school and then go to work. However, on this day back in 2021 his daughter was feeling sick so they stayed home. Police say, that’s when they believe Smiley shot Crum.

Police say Smiley was also convicted in 2019 for the 2018 Easter weekend murder of Javon Burnett.

