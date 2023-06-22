“A piece of my heart is gone”; Mother feeling relief after wanted Fort Wayne man arrested

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In 2021, 30-year-old Dillon Crum was shot and killed in his home in Alabama. Police say a man from Fort Wayne is who they believe is responsible.

Crum’s mother, Jacquelyn Stewart, says she felt relief when she learned 26-year-old Joshua Smiley had been arrested.

Smiley was featured on the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15-Most-Wanted list has been arrested. He was arrested Tuesday night on narcotics violations. He is being held in the Huntington County Jail.

Dillon Crum
Dillon Crum(WPTA21)

“You’re not supposed to have to bury your children,” Stewart said. “Everyday a piece of my heart is gone.”

Stewart says Crum would usually take his daughter to school and then go to work. However, on this day back in 2021 his daughter was feeling sick so they stayed home. Police say, that’s when they believe Smiley shot Crum.

Police say Smiley was also convicted in 2019 for the 2018 Easter weekend murder of Javon Burnett.

RELATED: Fort Wayne man on ‘15-Most-Wanted’ list for capital murder

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Joshua Smiley
Former Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list in custody
Police say two people were found dead in a home in the 12000 block of Shearwater Run on Sunday,...
Coroner rules Huntertown deaths a murder-suicide
Andrew Prather, Jr.
Statewide Silver Alert canceled for central Indiana man
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Latest News

“A piece of my heart is gone”; Mother feeling relief after wanted Fort Wayne man arrested
Hundreds of new trucks are parked at the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant and other...
PARKED: What is keeping GM trucks in vacant lots?
PARKED: What is keeping GM trucks in vacant lots?
FWPD searching for suspect in attempted Waynedale bank robbery Thursday