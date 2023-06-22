I-69 S semi crash causes traffic slowdown
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash on I-69 S caused a traffic slowdown Thursday morning.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials say the crash happened around 5:35 Thursday morning around mile marker 324.
They say a semi-truck crashed into an abandoned trailer on the side of the road.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Cleanup is underway, and the right lane is blocked for the next hour.
