I-69 S semi crash causes traffic slowdown

(DeKalb County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash on I-69 S caused a traffic slowdown Thursday morning.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials say the crash happened around 5:35 Thursday morning around mile marker 324.

They say a semi-truck crashed into an abandoned trailer on the side of the road.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Cleanup is underway, and the right lane is blocked for the next hour.

