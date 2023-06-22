Grant County police searching for third suspect in fatal Marion shooting

Police are looking for 26-year-old Kourtney Thompson, wanted in a recent shooting in Marion.
Police are looking for 26-year-old Kourtney Thompson, wanted in a recent shooting in Marion.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a third person they say is wanted in connection with a shooting in Marion on Monday.

Police say a man was pronounced dead on Monday, June 19, after someone reported finding an unconscious person on a property along West Avon Avenue, near the Lu Ida Mobile Home Park.

The department first asked for information related to possible suspects before announcing two arrests Wednesday afternoon. They say following multiple interviews in two counties, they have arrested 44-year-old Michael Davis and 44-year-old James Watson in the case.

44-year-old Michael Davis (left) and 44-year-old James Watson (right) are both facing murder...
44-year-old Michael Davis (left) and 44-year-old James Watson (right) are both facing murder charges.

However, police said the investigation was still “very active” and announced on Thursday that they are now looking for a third person.

Detectives say they are looking for help finding 26-year-old Kourtney Thompson, who they say has active warrants for murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and theft in the crime.

Sheriff Garcia says if you know or hear something, please call the Grant County Crime Stopper at (765)662-8477(TIPS) or Detective Lieutenant Matthew Ogden at (765)662-9864 ext 4214.

