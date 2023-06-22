FWPD searching for suspect in attempted Waynedale bank robbery Thursday

FWPD says a man in his 60s, who they say is about 5′5″ with a thin build, walked into the bank...
FWPD says a man in his 60s, who they say is about 5′5″ with a thin build, walked into the bank and handed a teller a note before taking off.(FWPD)
By Evan Harris and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNEDALE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for help finding a suspect they say is wanted in an attempted bank robbery in Waynedale Thursday morning.

Police say the robbery happened around 9:30 Thursday at the 3Rivers Federal Credit Union in the 5000 block of Bluffton Road. Officers say a man in his 60s, who they say is about 5′5″ with a thin build, walked into the bank and handed a teller a note before taking off.

They believe no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

Police say the suspect was described as a white man with a grey hat and green fleece shirt/jacket and has a possible lip deformity.

They say they are currently searching for the suspect and will be releasing photos of the suspect when they are able. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.

Stay with 21Alive News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Advocates urged legislators to dedicate more funding to the new dementia unit within the...

Fort Wayne bridge lights up purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emilia Miles
June recognizes Alzheimer’s and brain awareness month and the city of Fort Wayne wants to highlight the organization.

News

Defiance mobile home park declared “public health nuisance”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Defiance County Health Department say a mobile home park has been declared a “public health nuisance.”

News

Former Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list in custody

Former Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list in custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
Former Fort Wayne man on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list in custody

News

21Alive News at 5 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 5

Latest News

News

AG Rokita warns of text message scams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) is warning Hoosiers to beware of scams through text messages.

News

I-69 S semi crash causes traffic slowdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A crash on I-69 S caused a traffic slowdown Thursday morning.

Crime

Indianapolis man robs woman and then asks her out

Indianapolis man robs woman and then asks her out

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTHR
An Indianapolis man is charged with armed robbery and carrying a handgun as a felon in a holdup that led to Facebook messages looking for love.

News

Indianapolis man robs woman and then asks her out

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

VA Officials hope to spread awareness of veteran benefits from PACT Act

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

VA Officials hope to spread awareness of veteran benefits of PACT Act

VA Officials hope to spread awareness of veteran benefits from PACT Act

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Wednesday, officials at the VA Hospital in Fort Wayne held a town hall meeting to make veterans aware of the benefits they’ve earned from their service.