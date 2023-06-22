FWPD searching for suspect in attempted Waynedale bank robbery Thursday

WAYNEDALE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for help finding a suspect they say is wanted in an attempted bank robbery in Waynedale Thursday morning.

Police say the robbery happened around 9:30 Thursday at the 3Rivers Federal Credit Union in the 5000 block of Bluffton Road. Officers say a man in his 60s, who they say is about 5′5″ with a thin build, walked into the bank and handed a teller a note before taking off.

They believe no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

Police say the suspect was described as a white man with a grey hat and green fleece shirt/jacket and has a possible lip deformity.

They say they are currently searching for the suspect and will be releasing photos of the suspect when they are able. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.

