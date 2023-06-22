FWPD reminds public of City fireworks ordinance

Fort Wayne fireworks
Fort Wayne fireworks(City of Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Just in time for the Fourth of July, the Fort Wayne Police Department is reminding the public of the City’s rules surrounding fireworks usage.

FWPD says if you live in the City of Fort Wayne, you can light fireworks at the following dates and times:

  • June 29 through July 9 (excluding July 4): between the hours of 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset
  • July 4, September 3, and September 4 (Labor Day): between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight

They say no other time is permitted for residents to use consumer fireworks within City limits.

“Please enjoy the 4th of July Holiday safe and responsibly,” FWPD says.

