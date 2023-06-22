FWPD announces arrest in April shooting

22-year-old Gage Adaway
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says detectives have now made an arrest in an April shooting that left one man seriously injured.

Police say 22-year-old Gage Adaway was arrested on Thursday, June 22, in connection with a shooting investigation from April 4.

Officers say someone called 911 that day to report a man being shot in the neck at a Willshire Court home, near Maplecrest and Trier. Police say the man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The department said they were searching for a person of interest but had not announced an arrest until June 22. They say Adaway is being charged with aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Fort Wayne police officers search a home on Willshire Court that may be connected to the shooting
Fort Wayne police officers search a home on Willshire Court that may be connected to the shooting(WPTA)

